Berserk Fans Recreate The Eclipse in Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

If you're looking for a dark anime series, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that is more brutal than Berserk. The series focusing on the Band of the Hawk and the Black Swordsman known as Guts has continued weaving its bloody tale for decades. Of the many dark moments that take place in the series, the Eclipse might take the cake for the most brutal of them all. Now, players in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have hilariously recreated the horrific moment.

For those who might not be familiar with Berserk, the Eclipse was the moment wherein Guts' best friend in the world, Griffith, made the decision to sacrifice his friends and loved ones in the name of power. Presented with an offer by the malevolent spirits known as the Godhand, The White Hawk Griffith decides to give up the soldiers in his employ to both heal his broken body along with giving himself the powers of a dark god in the process. Of course, like so many other moments in the dark franchise from creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk's Eclipse sees Griffith's sacrifice spilling some serious blood as the Band of the Hawk was swallowed whole by an army of demons.

The Legend of Berserk

One Tears of The Kingdom player was able to make use of the "Blood Moon" mechanic, in which the sky turns red and countless monsters rise from the depths to stalk the denizens of Hyrule. With a major component of the latest Zelda title allowing players to create nearly any structure that their hearts desire, it should come as no surprise that anime fans might pay homage to some of the biggest examples of the medium. We don't expect a crossover any time soon, if ever, between the world of Hyrule and the Band of the Hawk.

Berserk has had its fair share of video games in the past, with From Software placing a number of references to Kentaro Miura's series into their games such as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne to name a few. While the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, tragically passed in recent years, creator Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken up the series in honor of their deceased friend. Berserk's influence on the world of video games is quite large and it's clear that some video game players will take the opportunity to honor the dark anime when they can.