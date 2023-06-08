Berserk Body Pillow Back In Stock

Berserk is easily one of the darkest and bloodiest anime franchises to arrive in the anime world. First debuting in the 1980s, the creator of Guts and the Band of the Hawk, Kentaro Miura, tragically passed away, but the manga has continued thanks to his friends Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. While the series is known for its dark subject matter, it also hasn’t been scared to laugh at itself with some of its past merchandise, as a Berserk Body Pillow has arrived back on the market.

Guts’ sword, known as the Dragon Slayer, was given to him following the terrifying events of the Eclipse, which saw his former best friend Griffith selling out his friends for power. Given a weapon that many describe as a slab of iron that few humans could lift, the Black Swordsman has been trying to his best to cut through scores of the demons known as Apostles. With Mouri and Gaga helming the newest chapters of the manga, Berserk fans are waiting to see how the series finally draws to a close after telling the Band of the Hawk’s story for decades. Needless to say, this body pillow recreating Guts’ Dragon Slayer won’t be able cut through demons, but might help you catch some shut-eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Slayer Pillow

The Berserk Body Pillow can currently be found through Prime 1 Studio, which has been known for creating quite a bit of anime merchandise in the past. While this recreation of the Dragon Slayer might not be as sharp as Guts’ blade, it certainly is as big. You can currently pick this pillow up for around $57 USD.

The famous bodypillow of the Dragonslayer which was previously out of stock, is now luckily up for sale again on the Prime1 website! (Link below)

– https://t.co/Mu43hhCnTB pic.twitter.com/uyHJPKsh17 — Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ (@berserkartvault) June 8, 2023

The Berserk manga has continued to explore some dark territory with its latest manga chapters, as Guts attempts to pull it together following Casca’s kidnapping at the hands of Griffith. With the White Hawk creating a brand new twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk filled with humans and demons alike, the Black Swordsman certainly has his work cut for him. Unfortunately, Berserk has yet to announce a new anime adaptation, though there is plenty of manga material for a new series to cover.

What has been the most hilarious anime body pillow you’ve seen in the wild? Do you think we’ll get another Berserk anime in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.