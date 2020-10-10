Berserk Fans Are Disappointed With The "New Beginning"

By Evan Valentine

Berserk had many fans talking when a big announcement was teased with "A New Beginning", with many fans believing that this would be potentially revealing a new anime series that will once again dive into the world of the Band of the Hawk, but unfortunately, this was far from the case. "A New Beginning" was the announcement that Berserk would be getting an exhibit within a museum in Japan, with a crowd funding effort starting in a bid to create a life sized statue of the villain of Nosferatu Zodd and fans are taking to social media to express their frustration!

What did you think of the "New Beginning" announcement for Berserk? Do you want a new anime series for the likes of Guts, Griffith, and Casca? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk!

