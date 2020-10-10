Berserk Fans Are Disappointed With The "New Beginning"

Berserk had many fans talking when a big announcement was teased with "A New Beginning", with many fans believing that this would be potentially revealing a new anime series that will once again dive into the world of the Band of the Hawk, but unfortunately, this was far from the case. "A New Beginning" was the announcement that Berserk would be getting an exhibit within a museum in Japan, with a crowd funding effort starting in a bid to create a life sized statue of the villain of Nosferatu Zodd and fans are taking to social media to express their frustration!

The "new beginning" announcement for Berserk on October 9, 2020 is an exhibition from January 30, 2021 to February 15, 2021 in Tokyo at Ikebukuro Sunshine City. A crowdfunding will be launched on October 9, 2020 to build a giant Zodd. #Berserk pic.twitter.com/ePL8sVnmcs — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) October 6, 2020

