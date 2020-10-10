Berserk Fans Are Disappointed With The "New Beginning"
Berserk had many fans talking when a big announcement was teased with "A New Beginning", with many fans believing that this would be potentially revealing a new anime series that will once again dive into the world of the Band of the Hawk, but unfortunately, this was far from the case. "A New Beginning" was the announcement that Berserk would be getting an exhibit within a museum in Japan, with a crowd funding effort starting in a bid to create a life sized statue of the villain of Nosferatu Zodd and fans are taking to social media to express their frustration!
The "new beginning" announcement for Berserk on October 9, 2020 is an exhibition from January 30, 2021 to February 15, 2021 in Tokyo at Ikebukuro Sunshine City. A crowdfunding will be launched on October 9, 2020 to build a giant Zodd. #Berserk pic.twitter.com/ePL8sVnmcs— Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) October 6, 2020
What did you think of the "New Beginning" announcement for Berserk? Do you want a new anime series for the likes of Guts, Griffith, and Casca? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk!
So the berserk new beginning announcement was just a exhibition that I can’t even go to😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M8Kt4qXIqF— Nicks’s B, Danube (@fvckkeshi) October 9, 2020
why would they call that berserk announcement 'a new beginning'? is the zodd statue gonna come alive and start murdering people in a new cool roleplaying game? will they start the eclipse at the end of the exhibition? will somebody murder a child? will nose boy be there?— himbologist (@viskerag) October 6, 2020
Me after reading the Berserk "A New Beginning" reveal. pic.twitter.com/LNGhXRVXjb— 🎃『ᴛʀᴀᴘᴘɪɴ ᴍᴇʀᴋ』🎃 (@Merk_Gang) October 10, 2020
so apparently the berserk new beginning announcement is just a fucking exhibition pic.twitter.com/Nf0f5UKFZo— 🎃Crona🎃 (@RaccoonDogzz) October 9, 2020
#Berserk A New Beginning consists of an exhibition and a crowdfunding for a Zodd statue in Tokyo, not what I expected tbh :/— Piposaru2020 (@bionicworks) October 9, 2020
I don’t really mind having a Berserk exhibition (which is dope imo) and a giant Zodd but why is the announcement called “The new beginning” I don’t really understand the naming 🤔— Huncho⁷ (@MoonlightHuncho) October 6, 2020
I have no idea why they would market the Berserk news a “A New Beginning” when all they’re doing is just making a statue.
Like...that’s just so weird.— Griffin ☄️ (@Griff_Navus) October 6, 2020
I love Berserk to the point an art exhibition is an exciting annoucement but for the average fan, this wasn't worth the tease of a "new beginning"— GangMama (@celest1albrush) October 9, 2020
Alright, 2 pieces of news for you Berserk Fans
Let's start with the Good one:
Berserk is returning on October 23rd
Bad one:— Otaku Modus (@otakumodus) October 6, 2020
The "New Beginning" reveal is apparently Berserk having an exhibition with the goal to crowdfund a giant Zodd statue...
Anyway, Manga it is #Berserk
Yet another L for berserk lol they should not have called that announcement “The New Beginning”. It’s just a japan exclusive in person event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the manga.— spencer smith (@SirSpuncer) October 9, 2020