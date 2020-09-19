Berserk Fans Speculate About The Series' Upcoming Big Announcement

By Evan Valentine

With the franchise of Berserk recently hinting that a big announcement was on the way that would be titled "A New Beginning", fans of the world of the Band of the Hawk are wondering whether this means a new anime series, a new manga collection, or perhaps something else that no one else is expecting! Taking to social media, fans are both excited for the big news drop this October, as well as crossing their fingers that their wishes for the series that has suffered from a series of delays over the course of the anime franchise will come true!

What do you think the big announcement for Berserk will be? What do you think "A New Beginning" is in reference to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Band of the Hawk!

Please No

prevnext

We Are In Awe

prevnext

All Eyes On Berserk

prevnext

What Could It Be?

prevnext

A Future Release?

prevnext

Time To Move, Band of the Hawk!

prevnext

Fingers Crossed

prevnext

We've All Been Burned Before

prevnext

Their Card Is Open

prevnext

It Will Be Interesting

prev
Start the Conversation

of