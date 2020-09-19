Berserk Fans Speculate About The Series' Upcoming Big Announcement
With the franchise of Berserk recently hinting that a big announcement was on the way that would be titled "A New Beginning", fans of the world of the Band of the Hawk are wondering whether this means a new anime series, a new manga collection, or perhaps something else that no one else is expecting! Taking to social media, fans are both excited for the big news drop this October, as well as crossing their fingers that their wishes for the series that has suffered from a series of delays over the course of the anime franchise will come true!
A new "Berserk" announcement is scheduled to be revealed on Oct 9, 2020, tagline "The New Beginning"
Link: https://t.co/OUbOpimozG
Image © Hakusensha, Kentarou Miura pic.twitter.com/euejTmD30j— Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) September 18, 2020
What do you think the big announcement for Berserk will be? What do you think "A New Beginning" is in reference to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Band of the Hawk!
Please No
the Berserk fandom when they find out the announcement is a $25 budget android mobile game Japanese only release pic.twitter.com/ObiXem63H2— 🐬 (@ScarletLipsticc) September 18, 2020
We Are In Awe
NEW BERSERK ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT MONTH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/LtKiPlZWwt— Vic (@ViccVain) September 19, 2020
All Eyes On Berserk
Berserk “The new beginning” are we getting a Berserk anime reboot/remake 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/UT3I4xcCtU— Huncho⁷ (@MoonlightHuncho) September 18, 2020
What Could It Be?
Berserk 2016 Twitter acc coming back from the dead to put some doubts on this being a good announcement pic.twitter.com/u2QixbCCbU— César (@skulnight) September 18, 2020
A Future Release?
Young Animal is teasing a new beginning for Berserk.
If you look at the picture postedx it looks like a new panel from a probable future release.
My guess would be that they are going to change the way Berserk is produced, maybe similar to Duranki. https://t.co/5tFAhz5Mag pic.twitter.com/Abgh5wnDML— SoaringFalcon (@SoaringFalcon4) September 18, 2020
Time To Move, Band of the Hawk!
20 days till we move pic.twitter.com/xpQkK9Q2TW— Sujal (@ReadBerserk1) September 19, 2020
Fingers Crossed
PLEASE BE A NEW BERSERK ADAPTATION https://t.co/jQMcFYxgqU— No Context Berserk (@ooc_berserk) September 18, 2020
We've All Been Burned Before
Oh no... Berserk 2016‘s Twitter account is active again. There’s a new announcement next month. Oh no.. pic.twitter.com/mYE6a47ICD— Alex (@AlexEnterprises) September 18, 2020
Their Card Is Open
WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK WIT Studio BERSERK please— Eso (@KitanoKira) September 18, 2020
It Will Be Interesting
Hmm... not sure what this will be, but October will certainly be interesting! ... https://t.co/VJvNLf4Wlq pic.twitter.com/l3d1q3UufE— Berserk (@Berserk) September 19, 2020