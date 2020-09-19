Berserk Fans Speculate About The Series' Upcoming Big Announcement

With the franchise of Berserk recently hinting that a big announcement was on the way that would be titled "A New Beginning", fans of the world of the Band of the Hawk are wondering whether this means a new anime series, a new manga collection, or perhaps something else that no one else is expecting! Taking to social media, fans are both excited for the big news drop this October, as well as crossing their fingers that their wishes for the series that has suffered from a series of delays over the course of the anime franchise will come true!

A new "Berserk" announcement is scheduled to be revealed on Oct 9, 2020, tagline "The New Beginning" Link: https://t.co/OUbOpimozG Image © Hakusensha, Kentarou Miura pic.twitter.com/euejTmD30j — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) September 18, 2020

