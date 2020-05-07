Perfect Berserk Meme Shows Us How Guts Deals With Killer Hornets

Guts swinging his sword is second nature for the black swordsman in the anime franchise of Berserk, and one fan of the series has hilariously found the perfect moment from the manga that shows how the one time member of the Band of the Hawk would deal with the recent discovery of "killer hornets" in North America. The killer hornets have been making the news recently thanks to the revelation that these terrifying insects had apparently been migrating to North America, and at the end of the day, what better anime character to fight these bugs than Guts of the Berserk series?

During his time as the protagonist of the series, Guts has had to fight some terrifying monsters as he attempts to get his revenge against Griffith and the rest of the God Hand that rule the underworld. Along his journey following the sinister Eclipse that took so much from the mercenary for hire, Guts ran into a number of hornets that required his certain set of skills to dispatch. With his sword, the Dragon Slayer, often being referred to as those who see it as a "slab of iron", Guts decides that rather than cutting the hornets down, he smashes them with the blunt force of the smooth side of his insane weapon.

Twitter User Berserk & Chill shared the hilariously relevant scene from Berserk's manga, showing how the black swordsman would take down the killer hornets that have recently made the news using a method that only Guts could do:

How to deal with those pesky murder hornets pic.twitter.com/sKW72uZFNt — Berserk&Chill (@BerserkNChill) May 2, 2020

A new anime season for Berserk has yet to be announced, with the two recent seasons leaving a sour taste in many fans' mouths. The manga however has continued to march forward and appears to be pushing Guts and the rest of his friends toward the "end game" of the long running story. With decades of tales under the franchise's belt, fans have been waiting a long time to see whether Guts will finally get his revenge against Griffith and the rest of the demonic world that stole so much from him.

What do you think of this hilarious Berserk moment being used to create a viral meme? How many killer hornets do you think it would take to bring down Guts?

