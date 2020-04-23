Marvel Artist Sketches Impressive Guts Of Berserk Fame

The anime world of Berserk is a dark one, littered with monsters and demons and a black swordsman named Guts who is searching for his revenge in a world gone mad, and recently, the Marvel artist Ryan Stegman did the protagonist justice by drawing an amazing sketch of the blood soaked warrior. Though the franchise doesn't currently have an anime running, the manga created by Kentaro Miura continues and has had Guts move closer and closer to his goal of attaining revenge against his former friend and leader of the Band of the Hawk in Griffith!

Ryan Stegman has been one of the most prolific artists in Marvel's history, having been placed onto some big name books such as Spider-Man, Venom, Wolverine, and the other movers and shakers within the comic book universe that spawned the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. During this time of pandemic, many artists from both the worlds of comics and manga have shared their art work, with Stegman being no exception as he shared this recent commission that shows off his unique take on the black swordsman.

Ryan Stegman shared the commission for a fan on his Official Twitter Account, showing off his proficiency with inks in giving us an energetic scene of Guts raising his sowrd and most likely burying it into an opponent that was in front of him, which he has done more times than we can count in the anime franchise of Berserk:

GUTS from BERSERK commission! pic.twitter.com/2KnHWb5YWA — ryan "venom boy" stegman (@RyanStegman) April 22, 2020

Stegman's biggest, latest work has been his part in Donny Cates' run on Venom, which has given Eddie Brock some terrifying new challenges which both himself and his symbiote have barely survived. With the god of the symbiotes, Knull, making his way to Earth, Venom has had to assist in uniting the Marvel Universe against not only this deity but also against his messenger in the form of Cletus Kassady. Absolute Carnage was the crossover event of 2019 for Marvel and Ryan Stegman was able to really let loose as he helped create a war between the symbiotes within the city of New York.

What do you think of this Marvel artist's take on the world of Berserk? What other anime characters would you like to see be drawn by Ryan Stegman? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the dark world of Guts!

