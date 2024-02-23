Elden Ring Fans Spot Numerous Berserk References in "Shadow of The Erdtree"

From Software have taken more than a few opportunities in the past to pay homage to Kentaro Miura's Berserk. In games like Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and Bloodborne, there have been enemies, locales, and symbols that look as if they were ripped straight from the Band of the Hawk. With the latest game from From Software, Elden Ring, releasing a new trailer for its upcoming DLC, "Shadow of The Erdtree", fans have already spotted several Easter Eggs that look as though they would fit right in with Guts, Griffith, and Casca.

Berserk has long held a special place in the hearts of many anime fans. Easily one of the darkest and most brutal anime franchises, fans are still mourning the loss of creator Kentaro Miura, who died before he could weave the final story of Guts. Friends of Miura, Koji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga, decided to continue the manga series and are looking to finish the Band of the Hawk's long-running story. Despite when Berserk brings its story to a close, its influence on the world of pop culture cannot be overstated.

Shadow of The Berserk

Fans have compiled several Easter Eggs that appear ripped straight from the dark anime franchise. Considering the atmosphere of the Band of the Hawks' world, it fits right into the Lands Between. Gamers should expect to check out some of these Easter Eggs on their own when Shadow of The Erdtree arrives this summer on June 21st.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, here's how From Software describes the Shadow of the Erdtree, "The "Shadow of the Erdtree" expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

While Berserk's story has continued in its manga, there has been no word of the Band of the Hawk returning with a new adaptation. The latest instance of Berserk hitting the small screen was the series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, and should Miura's tale return with a new anime, it has plenty of material to target that has yet to be adapted.

