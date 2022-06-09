Berserk: When Will the Manga Resume Publication?

✖

Berserk publisher Hakusensha has announced that the manga series will be coming back following the passing of original series creator Kentaro Miura, and has set a date for the manga's big return! Last year, Miura had unfortunately passed and the series was able to release one final chapter he left incomplete thanks to the work of his assistants. The creator's passing also meant an end to the original run despite how desperately fans wanted to see it continue, but it was announced that the series will actually go on as those very close to the creator are picking up the torch.

Hakusensha has announced that Berserk will be resuming publication in the pages of Young Animal magazine on June 24th. As noted by the editorial team at the magazine, the series will have six more chapters to close out the Fantasia Arc/Elf Island Chapter" before starting a new arc. The series will resume with Miura's close personal friend Kouji Mori taking over as Miura left a lot of notes and story ideas for how the series would continue.

(Photo: Dark Horse Manga)

Hakusensha detailed the plans for Berserk's return in a special letter to fans with the following, "Before his passing, Kentaro Miura spoke to his close friend Kouji Mori about the stories and episodes he had in mind for Berserk. He also had similar talks with his studio staff and editor. He wondered, would everyone be surprised if I drew something like this? How about a character like this? Would this storyline be interesting? The talks were not meant as his last words, but were a part of his ordinary days as a manga artist."

The team also noted how they felt like they wanted the story to complete for fans and for Miura's sake, "Mr. Miura shared with us during that time. We have also found memos of ideas he wrote and designs for characters that he drew and left behind. We were reluctant to end his story without sharing these with his fans. Our hope is for event oread the last episode that we have put together until the very last frame."

