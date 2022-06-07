Berserk Details Its Manga Comeback in Emotional Letter: Read

✖

Berserk has kept quiet since its creator Kentaro Miura passed away last year, but the franchise won't stand by the side forever. Earlier today, the editorial team at Young Animal confirmed plans to continue the manga using materials left behind by its creator. The creatives shared the announcement in an emotional new post for fans, and it is there several details about the comeback were shared for the first time.

As you can see here, a lengthy post was shared by the Berserk team about its decision to continue the manga. It was there the crew shared mangaka Kouji Mori will head up Berserk from now on. As a close friend to Miura, Mori spoke with the creator about his iconic series plenty, and he acted as a sounding board for Miura's vision.

"Before his passing, Kentaro Miura spoke to his close friend Kouji Mori about the stories and episodes he had in mind for Berserk. He also had similar talks with his studio staff and editor. He wondered, would everyone be surprised if I drew something like this? How about a character like this? Would this storyline be interesting? The talks were not meant as his last words, but were a part of his ordinary days as a manga artist," the new post reads.

Continuing, the editorial team revealed they found additional information penned by Miura about Berserk's future. Between these documents and his conversations with others, the editorial team felt it was only right to honor Miura by finishing his life's work.

"Mr. Miura shared with us during that time. We have also found memos of ideas he wrote and designs for characters that he drew and left behind. We were reluctant to end his story without sharing these with his fans. Our hope is for event oread the last episode that we have put together until the very last frame."

At this time, Young Animal is expected to resume Berserk beginning this month, and it will finish up the Fantasias arc in six chapters. Afterward, Mori and the editorial team will embark on a new arc and continue Guts' journey as before.

How do you feel about Berserk continuing without Miura at the wheel? Did you expect the manga to make a comeback?