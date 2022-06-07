Berserk: How Do Fans Feel About Its Return?

Hakusensha has officially announced that Berserk's manga will be resuming its serialization following the death of original series creator Kentaro Miura, so how are fans actually taking the news? Kentaro Miura had unfortunately passed away last year at the age of 54, and thus the final chapter of the long running dark fantasy manga was released thanks to the help of the creator's staff finishing the creator's final works. It was such a major blow to the community, but fans have since had enough time to mourn and accept that the series would never quite reach its end.

That was until it was announced by Hakusensha that Berserk will be resuming in Young Animal magazine later this month. They explained in a new letter to fans that Miura had left a lot of notes about how the series should come to an end, and the creator's long time friend and manga creator Kouji Mori would be picking up the duties for the creator for the duration of the series moving forward. Needless to say, it's brought up some pretty complicated emotions for everyone involved.

Much of the fans are responding with happiness at the fact that the series will continue, but there's also a cloud of melancholy hanging over the fact that the series will indeed be continuing without the creator. Although those involved were very close to Miura, it's still something fans had never expected. Read on to see what fans are saying about Berserk's manga return, and let us know how you feel about it.

