Berserk: How Do Fans Feel About Its Return?
Hakusensha has officially announced that Berserk's manga will be resuming its serialization following the death of original series creator Kentaro Miura, so how are fans actually taking the news? Kentaro Miura had unfortunately passed away last year at the age of 54, and thus the final chapter of the long running dark fantasy manga was released thanks to the help of the creator's staff finishing the creator's final works. It was such a major blow to the community, but fans have since had enough time to mourn and accept that the series would never quite reach its end.
That was until it was announced by Hakusensha that Berserk will be resuming in Young Animal magazine later this month. They explained in a new letter to fans that Miura had left a lot of notes about how the series should come to an end, and the creator's long time friend and manga creator Kouji Mori would be picking up the duties for the creator for the duration of the series moving forward. Needless to say, it's brought up some pretty complicated emotions for everyone involved.
Much of the fans are responding with happiness at the fact that the series will continue, but there's also a cloud of melancholy hanging over the fact that the series will indeed be continuing without the creator. Although those involved were very close to Miura, it's still something fans had never expected. Read on to see what fans are saying about Berserk's manga return, and let us know how you feel about it.
What do you think of Berserk's manga continuing without its original creator? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
No Way!
BERSERK IS BACK NO WAY pic.twitter.com/1UpxIZHICW— Wictor (@Wictor2501) June 7, 2022
What is Happening?!?!
WHAT THE HECK IS HAPPENING
ONE PIECE IS GOING ON A MONTH LONG BREAK
HUNTER X HUNTER IS COMING BACK
BERSERK'S SERIALIZATION IS RESUMING
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON— RogersBase (@RogersBase) June 7, 2022
Miura Will Not Be Forgotten
If it seemed like death could stop him, you've underestimated Kentaro Miura. A piece of him lives on in the hearts of his friends and his trusted assistants, and they're going to carry that piece of him all the way to the end. Berserk will continue, Miura will not be forgotten. https://t.co/JBo38Nxjcc— Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) June 7, 2022
It's a Beautiful Day!
Good morning lovely people. Just a reminder that both Hunter x Hunter and Berserk are coming back. It’s going to be a beautiful day no matter what!— AJ (@Aleczandxr) June 7, 2022
Making the Attempt is Good Enough Too!
Berserk coming back baby, the masters work won't be left unfinished without a solid attempt is more than I could ask for/expect ❤️🔥#BERSERK pic.twitter.com/nAg0nTHpW2— Nev | BLAKKMASS 💊 (@BLAKKMASSART) June 7, 2022
We Won!
THE MEME IS DEAD HXH And Berserk are coming back We Won pic.twitter.com/oTJG5inaPG— Storm (@KingStormTop1) June 7, 2022
Not Long From Now!
17 more days until a new Berserk chapter 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wLrxXgpfEi— hourly gutsca (@hourlygutsca) June 7, 2022
Great Art for its Return!
i'm so happy that Berserk is back
had a lot of fun to color it
here's all my favorite colorings i did for Berserk— zetton (@hyakurin) June 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/26IYM8I93G
The Legacy Lives On
Berserk will continue…— RiK (^ФωФ)ô – Thank you Miura (@Rikpizza1) June 7, 2022
I’m heartbroken we won’t see the journey together with Miura sensei but the legacy live on, indescribable emotions pic.twitter.com/62l3eC47jH
Unbelievable
Unbelievable that HnK, HxH and Berserk are all coming back from hiatus around the same time pic.twitter.com/utiDVebhk5— Based👑 (@Based5656) June 7, 2022