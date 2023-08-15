The Best '00s Cartoons to Watch in 2023

It might be the year 2023, but there's no better time than any to check out some of the best cartoons to ever come out of the 2000s. There has been a massive revival in interest in 2000s media lately as many of the key hits of the decade have been coming back with new projects and all sorts of fun new things, and there's no real mystery as to why either. The 2000s offered up cartoons that had been built on the foundations and ideas of everything that came before, and added onto each of them with all sorts of new depth and fun ideas.

As all of these older cartoon series make their return, it's the best time to actually check out a lot of these older hits and see how well they still stack up after all this time. This is by far not a comprehensive list of any sort, so read on to see some of the best 2000s cartoons that still stay strong in 2023. With so many cool cartoons out in the decade, please let us know your favorites to rewatch this year in the comments!

The Best 2000s Cartoons to Watch Right Now

Ben 10:

When Did It Air? December 27, 2005 to April 15, 2008

There have been a wide variety of Ben 10 shows over the course of its lifetime, and each generation of the show has its own fans. But it's hard to deny the impact of the original iteration of the series as Ben 10 remains one of the most iconic action franchises to ever air on Cartoon Network. To this day, fans would still likely want to see a reboot of some sort so you should find out why. Where to Watch: You can check out Ben 10 now streaming on Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

Danny Phantom

When Did It Air? April 3, 2004 to August 24, 2007

Danny Phantom is another one of those action shows that fans still fondly remember to this day. Although the end of the series didn't quite meet expectations, it's part of why fans are anxious to continue the series in some form to this day. A high school hero story with a jam of an opening theme stood out from Nickelodeon's other hits, so it's hard to beat this ghostly endeavor. Where to Watch: You can check out Danny Phantom now streaming on Paramount+.

Kim Possible

When Did It Air? June 7, 2002 to September 7, 2007

Disney has its fair share of notable animated series, but you'd be hard pressed to have more of a fulfilling experience than with Kim Possible. An animated series that felt like it grew up with its audience with each new season and movie, Kim Possible followed the secret spy cheerleader as she balanced homework with big spy missions. Also it's another show with a banger of an opening. Where to Watch: You can check out Kim Possible now streaming on Disney+.

Invader Zim

When Did It Air? March 30, 2001 to December 10, 2002

The 2000s were also a very experimental time, and Invader Zim kicked off the decade in style. One of the creepiest, coolest, and off-kilter animated shows to ever air on Nickelodeon, Invader Zim really made its mark with fans and continues to do so all these years later. It's why it even had a movie comeback on Netflix not long ago, and why there's likely still a market for it so long after its first run. Where to Watch: You can check out Invader Zim now streaming on Paramount+.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

When Did It Air? February 21, 2005 to July 19, 2008

Avatar: The Last Airbender is experiencing a massive comeback with not only new animated series and movies in the works, but a new live-action series with Netflix as well. That means now is the perfect time to go back an experience the original series that has since spawned a full sequel, multiple spin-off stories, and even more projects to come in the near future. It launched a whole world basically and still holds up strong after all these years. Where to Watch: You can check out Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.

Which 2000s cartoons are you revisiting in 2023? Let us know all of your picks in the comments!