Adult Swim Hypes Cartoon Network Classics Block in New Promo

Adult Swim will be undergoing a massive change later this Summer with the additional of some Cartoon Network classics in a brand new block, and a new promo is hyping up Checkered Past's broadcast debut later this month! Adult Swim has been steadily expanding its schedule in the past year to add more broadcasts to its block, but later this month it will have one of its biggest new additions yet as some nostalgic Cartoon Network favorites are going to be returning to the network catering to fans of the late 1990s and early 2000s cartoons once aired on the network.

Checkered Past will be kicking off its run on Adult Swim beginning on August 28th, and will feature four major cartoons that fans haven't seen in action in quite a while. This block will also feature Adult Swim's cool aesthetic, and that can be seen with the newest promo for the nostalgia block as fans get ready for this blast from the past. You can check out the newest promo for Adult Swim's Checkered Past block as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

Checkered Past: What to Know

Adult Swim will be expanding to the 5:00PM hour on Monday through Friday, beginning on August 28th. It was previously reported by Deadline with the initial announcement that the previously announced 6:00PM hour expansion (before it was shifted to 5:00PM) would be used to showcase the likes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures With Superman while Sundays would be used for the "Acme Night" blocks. It's yet to be fully revealed if that still holds true, but the currently confirmed Cartoon Network classics coming to Adult Swim's new Checkered Past block beginning on August 28th at 5:00 PM are:

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Dexter's Laboratory

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Kids, previously said the following about the new "Checkered Past" nostalgia block during its initial announcement as well, "Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment, and also find new audiences across decades...The early Cartoon Network originals—like Dexter's Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog are examples of shows that do both."

Will you be tuning into Checkered Past when it kicks off with Adult Swim later this month? Which returning Cartoon Network classic are you most excited to see?