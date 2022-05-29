Manga Readers Dish Their Top Manhwa Recommendations
When it comes to comics, the digital age has made it easier than ever to find a series to read. Manga has become easily accessible online thanks to services like Manga Plus, and of course, the webtoon market is catching up. From South Korea to China and Japan, web comics are taking over, and manhwa titles are cropping up every day. So of course, fans got invested when a viral tweet went live recently asking readers to list their top picks.
As you can see below, a slew of manhwa and webtoons made the cut with repeats to spare. If you are looking for an action-adventure ordeal, Tower of God and Solo Leveling are must-read series. Anyone who loves a historical thriller needs to catch up on Legend of the Northern Blade ASAP! And for anyone who wants to swoon, romances like Cheese in the Trap need to top your binge list.
READ MORE: Manga Fans Shut Down Popular Manhwa Over Plagiarism Accusations | Tower of God Creator Draws Comic Celebrating Season One's Finale
As more and more webtoons become available online, readers from across the world are discovering how rich the market is. Manga has helped inspire a new generation of artists who are using online tools to get their stories across in a big way. If you are needing help navigating the industry, there are some sites you will want to know about as you go hunting for your next webtoon binge. Obviously, LINE has its Webtoon app for readers to browse, but other sites like Tapas, Lezhin, Manta, Netcomics, and Tappytoon have their own exclusive series to browse. So if you need something new to read for the summer, well – the list below won't disappoint.
What do you think of the recommendation list below? Have you checked out any of the comics before now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We All Love Love
prevnext
All of them are Romance...
A Good Day to be a Dog— KotoneSama (@KotoneSamaaa) May 26, 2022
Seasons of Blossom
Morgana and Oz
Our Secret Alliance pic.twitter.com/5yWO19xNOv
An Easy Decision
prevnext
easily in my top 5 right now— S.S. (@StormSwarm) May 26, 2022
A Twisty Delight
prevnext
Suddenly forgot all the webtoon/manhwa i've ever read 😂 but this one series i liked a lot though— TheMangaReader (@The_MangaReader) May 25, 2022
A good read imo, got some plot twists as well :)
Title: My Deepest Secret pic.twitter.com/yIuzJhElWh
An Eclectic Bunch
prevnext
I read a lot but my top 4 are— anime watchers (@animewatcher28) May 26, 2022
Unordinary 😶🌫️
Cheese in a trap (seriously really good read it if you haven't)
Eleceed (the most funny one)
Season of blossom 🌸 pic.twitter.com/jnWRAa7Yhk
The Logical Choice
prevnext
This. I definitely agree. Cale is the best protagonist. I love him, too.— CloudJa24 (@LadyCloud24) May 26, 2022
10 Out of 10
prevnext
Peak action manhwa with genuine plot— K1ng (@Kingsle14663140) May 25, 2022
Top-Tier Picks
prev
Tower Of God, Solo Leveling, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint and Gosu pic.twitter.com/jZs2Da1Gfh— Dudas (@rebel3004) May 25, 2022