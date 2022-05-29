Manga Readers Dish Their Top Manhwa Recommendations

When it comes to comics, the digital age has made it easier than ever to find a series to read. Manga has become easily accessible online thanks to services like Manga Plus, and of course, the webtoon market is catching up. From South Korea to China and Japan, web comics are taking over, and manhwa titles are cropping up every day. So of course, fans got invested when a viral tweet went live recently asking readers to list their top picks.

As you can see below, a slew of manhwa and webtoons made the cut with repeats to spare. If you are looking for an action-adventure ordeal, Tower of God and Solo Leveling are must-read series. Anyone who loves a historical thriller needs to catch up on Legend of the Northern Blade ASAP! And for anyone who wants to swoon, romances like Cheese in the Trap need to top your binge list.

As more and more webtoons become available online, readers from across the world are discovering how rich the market is. Manga has helped inspire a new generation of artists who are using online tools to get their stories across in a big way. If you are needing help navigating the industry, there are some sites you will want to know about as you go hunting for your next webtoon binge. Obviously, LINE has its Webtoon app for readers to browse, but other sites like Tapas, Lezhin, Manta, Netcomics, and Tappytoon have their own exclusive series to browse. So if you need something new to read for the summer, well – the list below won't disappoint.

