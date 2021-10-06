Manga Fans Shut Down Popular Manhwa Over Plagiarism Accusations

Just a month after launch, it seems a popular manhwa is ending following allegations of plagiarism. According to an update from Anime News Network, Naver Webtoon confirmed it won’t publish The Cat On a Hot Tin Roof any longer. This comes after an online forum went viral for sharing how similar parts of the manhwa are to manga like Monster.

The comparison began to go viral in mid-September, and Naver did respond to the plagiarism accusations in a statement. Now, the web-comics publisher says it has concluded serializing the manhwa. The story’s creator also agreed to conclude publication with Naver going the extra mile to apologize to any fans who are disappointed in the news.

For those curious about the plagiarism basis, well – it comes from two sources. The first is from Naoki Urasawa’s hit series Monster. Fans of the manga compared a slew of layouts and designs from the two series. As it turns out, The Cat On a Hot Tin Roof mirrors plenty of Monster’s layout choices, and that is not all.

Fans were also quick to point out similarities with the Evangelion franchise. Netizens noted that the manhwa’s leading men looked eerily similar to Shinji and Kaworu from Neon Genesis Evangelion. These lifted concerns were enough to raise eyebrows, and netizens turned the thread viral before long. Now, the drama has ended with the manhwa canceled. But if you are hankering for some good manhwa, sites like LINE Webtoon and Naver still have you covered.

