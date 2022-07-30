Beyond The Promised Neverland Announces Release Date

The Promised Neverland brought its manga to an end via a conclusion that was fairly definitive. With Norman, Emma, and Rey struggling to lead their fellow orphans to a land unpopulated by human-eating monsters, the series became a wildly popular manga with an anime adaptation to boot. Now, a new publication is set to arrive later this year in Beyond The Promised Neverland, collecting stories that took place before and after the wild tale of Grace Field House.

The second season of The Promised Neverland was quite controversial amongst the anime community, with many fans believing that it ultimately didn't live up to the high standards set by the initial outing of these orphans looking for a world free from monsters. A number of controversies arose from the second season of the anime adaptation to the point that writers on some episodes desired for their names to be stricken from the credits of each. With many fans believing that the finale wrapped up storylines far too quickly, while also leaving out a number of important arcs at the same time, it will be interesting to see if the world of Grace Field House is ever revisited in the medium of animation.

Viz Media revealed that the collection of short stories in Beyond The Promised Neverland will be released on November 8th this fall, giving fans a look into the lives of Norman, Emma, and Rey before and after their time at Grace Field House:

Kaiu Shirai x Posuka Demizu: Beyond The Promised Neverland releases November 8, 2022.



The official description of this collection of short stories from creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu reads as such:

"From the creators of The Promised Neverland comes a collection of their best short stories, including the pilot chapter of what would later become their biggest hit and an epilogue that shows what the main characters are up to after the end of the manga series."

The Promised Neverland did receive a live-action adaptation in Japan via a feature-length film, though Amazon has also confirmed that a live-action television series is on the way as well. Details about the show are few and far between at this point, but it proves the reach that anime has had on North America so far.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Promised Neverland someday? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House.