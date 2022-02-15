The Promised Neverland Is Ready to Release Its Epilogue Stateside

The Promised Neverland hit the scene by introducing the orphans of Grace Field House, with the story pitting the handful of children against a world that is run by monsters looking to chow down on any humans they can find. While the anime series has come to a close, with quite the controversy among fans who watched it, Viz Media has announced that an epilogue chapter that revisits the lives of Emma, Norman, Ray, and their friends, will be hitting North America later this year.

To dive into the controversy of the second season of The Promised Neverland, the fan backlash comes from a number of different angles, many of which revolve around the anime deciding to leave out some major arcs from the show while also speeding through some big moments for the orphans struggling in a world of demons. The series was quite conclusive in the idea that season two was its last, though this isn’t the only place that the series has found a home, as Amazon is currently working on a live-action adaptation series that will once again breathe new life via a television show.

Viz Media revealed that the Epilogue chapter that further examines the orphans of Grace Field House, in a far better scenario than the one we had witnessed throughout the story created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, giving us a brief look into how Emma, Norman, and Ray are holding up following their terrifying journey:

Announcement: Go beyond The Promised Neverland with a short story collection from the master storytellers themselves. Includes an epilogue chapter to the hit series! Kaiu Shirai x Posuka Demizu: Beyond The Promised Neverland releases Fall 2022. pic.twitter.com/QXZBrUl5iW — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 14, 2022

The chapter itself is named “Dreams Come True,” and it certainly goes a long way in showing how far the orphans have come since attempting to escape Grace Field House and then subsequently running from murderous demons looking to make the children their next meal. While we don’t foresee this epilogue chapter being animated any time soon, we’ve seen stranger things happen in the world of anime. With Amazon set to explore the world in a new way, fans of The Promised Neverland still have plenty to look forward to even with the anime already having come to a close.

Will you be picking up this epilogue chapter when it arrives this fall? Would you like to see The Promised Neverland’s anime get a reboot to re-do season two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Grace Field House.