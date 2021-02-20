The Promised Neverland Reveals What Happened to Norman After Season One

✖

The Promised Neverland's newest episode revealed what happened to Norman after the first season. The second season of the anime adaptation has been at the center of fierce debate among fans as it has made some major detours from Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's original Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series. One of the biggest changes in the anime's telling of the story is that Norman has been brought back to the series at a much earlier time than fans of the manga had expected from the anime. But now that he's returned, what happened to him?

Episode 6 of The Promised Neverland's second season officially reunites Norman with the other children from the Grace Field House, and he reveals why he didn't die as expected and was instead shipped off to a different farm. A far more sinister sounding farm full of experiments performed on children, Lambda 7214.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

Norman reveals that after Isabella had taken him to the front gate, he was instead passed to Lambda rather than be killed like the others. This is a lab where demons drugged and experimented on children in order to mass produce better quality meat. But during these experiments many of the children had developed abnormalities. Norman himself says he only took tests so he's fine.

But then he confirms that he had grouped together with more escapees and with a Minerva supporter (named Smee, who gave Sister Krone her pen) to destroy the Lambda lab and escape. At the same time, Norman took what he had learned from this lab to form a new drug to degenerate the demons and is now forming a full scale rebellion to eradicate him.

It seems like quite a lot has happened to Norman in the short time that he has been away from the anime series, and that condensing of his journey is part of what is causing so much debate. The manga release of the series goes as far as showing much of Norman's time at Lambda, and while it's not completely off the table, Norman's reveal here teases that the anime will be skipping over it.

But what do you think? How did you feel about Norman making his return in The Promised Neverland's second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!