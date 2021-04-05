Black Clover Gets MLB Shout Out from Miami Marlins Player

✖

Black Clover might have ended its anime this spring, but the series is still far from over. With a movie on the way, the magical story continues with its manga, and the show is expected to make a comeback in a few years. While Asta carries on in print, fans around the world are starting to pick up with the wizard's manga, and one pro athlete just gave Black Clover the best kind of nod on the field.

The whole thing went live recently with the Miami Marlins hit the field for a recent match. It was there Jazz Chisholm made sure to give an MLB welcome to Black Clover. The player wore a pair of cleats decked out in honor of the anime, and Chisholm said the shoes were meant to represent the virtue of talent and hard work.

As you can see above, Chisholm's cleats were double-sided with different wizards to match. It seems one shoe was dedicated to the Black Bulls as Yami and Asta could be found on either side. As for the other shoe, it honored the Golden Dawn with help from William and Yuno.

Clearly, Chisholm is a fan of Black Clover, so we hope the player is already checking out the manga unless he's waiting for the anime's return. He is also just one of many athletes to honor their favorite anime in-game with sneakers. From the NFL to NBA, dozens of top athletes have shown their otaku side to fans on the court. So if you see Asta or Goku as a role model at the gym, well - you aren't the only one!

What do you make of these Black Clover kicks? Would you care to cop a pair? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.