Black Clover Hits New Sales Milestone Amidst 6th Anniversary

Black Clover has hit an impressive new sales milestone amidst its sixth anniversary! Yuki Tabata's original manga series officially turned six with the start of Spring, and this big anniversary was a huge deal in a number of ways. Not only did the official anime adaptation for the series come to an end, but a new feature film project for the franchise has been announced for a release in the future. It's a major turning point for the series as it's in its most intense set of battles to date, and that's reflected in its sales numbers.

With the release of Volume 28 of the series in Japan (the cover of which you can check out below), and the sixth anniversary of the series, Black Clover has now crossed over 12 million copies in circulation. This might not seem as impressive when compared to some of the speedier successes in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it's a respectable number for the series with its steady fanbase over the years.

Surprisingly, the end of the anime is not too far off from where the manga is at currently. The original series is currently in the second half of its massive Spade Kingdom arc, and each new chapter of the series continues to tease the huge potential for the future coming our way. With a feature film project announced to be in the works following the anime's final episode, these manga moments will most likely get their own anime due someday as well.

There's no telling where the series will go as the fights get more wild than ever!