‘Black Clover’ Adds Six New Cast Members

Black Clover just wrapped up its second big arc, Dungeon Exploration, and along with debuting new powers for both Asta and Yuno, the series is about to introduce a whole new host of cast members as it heads into the next arc.

In preparation for the next arc, the Royal Capital arc, the series has added six new cast members to the anime.

Appearing in the series’ 20th episode, the Royal Capital arc kicks off by introducing many of Noelle’s relatives and other members of the Royal Knights as they meet with the Wizard King after the successful run through the mysterious dungeon.

KENN will voice Leopold Vermillion, a member of the Crimson Lions, Shouma Yamamoto will voice Noelle’s older brother and member of the Silver Eagles, Solid Silva, Yurika Aizawa will voice Noelle’s older sister and member of the Silver Eagles, Nebra Silva, Haruna Kakiage will voice Sol Marron, a member of the Blue Roses, Kousuke Toriumi will voice Hamon Caseus, a member of the Golden Dawn, and finally, Masayuki Akasuka will voice Siren Tium, a member of the Golden Dawn as well.

Black Clover recently added another member to the cast, Aya Uchida, who is known for voicing Minami Kotori in Love Live! and Komaru Naegi in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School. She has been cast as the source of Yuno’s new power, Sylph, a tiny but powerful fairy spirit that recently debuted in the last episode of the series

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.