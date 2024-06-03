Eiko Masayuma, Original Lupin the 3rd Star, Dies at 89

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of Eiko Masuyama. New reports from Japan have confirmed the veteran voice actress recently passed away from natural causes. She was 89 years old.

According to the reports from overseas, Masuyama passed away at home, and the anime fandom is taking time to honor the actress. After all, the star got her start in 1957, and she oversaw a number of top-tier roles. Most famously, Masuyama voiced Fujiko Mine in Lupin the 3rd. In fact, Matsuyama was the first actress to tackle the role, and she voiced Nojiko for some years before passing the role to another. The actress played Nojiko through 2010, and for some years, Matsuyama was the last surviving members of the original Lupin the 3rd cast.

Of course, Matsuyama also did other work in the anime industry. The star voiced Honey Kisaragi in Cutie Honey as well as Bakabon's Mama in Tensai Bakabon. Beyond anime, the voice actor did dubbing for live-action projects and provided narration for various TV programs. Now, the anime fandom is looking back on what Masuyama brought to the industry during her tenure.

Our thoughts are with Masayuma's loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

HT – ANN