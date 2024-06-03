Yona of the Dawn Kickstarts Its Final Arc

Yona of the Dawn has been around for 15 years now, and at last, it seems the manga is gearing up for its ending. After all, creator Mizuho Kusanagi has been nothing short of diligent when it comes to the romantic drama. After nearly two decades in print, Yona of the Dawn has started its final arc, and all eyes are on the manga in light of its recent push.

The confession comes from Kusanagi straight as the creator posted a note to fans confirmed the manga's final arc has begun. At this point, there is no telling how long Yona of the Dawn will extend its final arc. The manga has quite a few loose strings to tie before it can wrap, so we can expect plenty of juicy drama from the hit series.

If you are not up to date on Yona of the Dawn, the best-selling romance got its start in August 2009, and it can be a staple for Hakusensha ever since. Back in 2014, Yona of the Dawn was given a major bump in publicity when Studio Pierrot brought its anime adaptation to life. The 24-episode stint was met with solid reviews, but sadly, no second season was ever ordered. As you can imagine, manga readers are hopeful a reboot for Yona of the Dawn will happen once its manga is complete. So for now, all eyes are on the series as new chapters sit on the horizon.

For those wanting to watch Yona of the Dawn, the anime is streaming on Crunchyrol. As for its manga, Viz Media oversees its publication in English. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Yona of the Dawn below:

"Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?"

