My Hero Academia: Deku's Epilogue Design Gets Viral Anime Makeover

My Hero Academia is ready to embark on its final outing. This week, the hit manga put its final war to a close, and it took time to kick off a special epilogue. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has a lot planned for the epilogue as Deku must navigate life in a post-war world. And after giving us a peek at its new design, My Hero Academia is going viral as a fan gifted Deku an anime makeover.

As you can see below, the piece in question comes from afrotitan over on TikTok. The artist took Deku's design from the final page of My Hero Academia chapter 424 and turn it into something screen ready. After all, Deku looks pretty different in this shot, and we have some scars to thank.

(Photo: TikTok / afrotitan)

Just as we were shown in the manga, this My Hero Academia tribute has shaven half of Izuku's head so he is rocking an edgy hair style. While his curls are still bouncy, Izuku was forced to shave part of his head due to the injuries he sustained during the war.

You can see the remnants of those war wounds in Deku's new design. He has several large scars smattering his face as one is seen coming down his forehead. As for the other, Deku's freckles were lost when a patchy scar took residence on his cheek. These scars are reminders of what Deku did during the final war to defeat All For One and Shigaraki. And now, the hero must come to terms with his new future in the wake of the battle.

If you are not caught up with all things My Hero Academia, you can check out the series easily enough. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

