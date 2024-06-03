Studio Ghibli Summer Fashion Collection Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Studio Ghibli and Hot Topic have teamed up for seasonal fashion collections over the last year or so, and the trend continues with their Summer 2024 styles. Highlights of the collection include the Kiki's Delivery Service dress with its all over print inspired by vintage cards and the Spirited Away No-Face sleeveless hoodie, but there's also a My Neighbor Totoro baseball jersey and knit hoodie. a Howl's Moving Castle Calcifer shirt, and Ponyo mom jeans. You can pick up all of the styles via the links below. At the time of writing, everything is 20% off, and plus sizes are available.

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Kiki's Delivery Service Vintage Midaxi Cami Dress – See at Hot Topic: "Enjoy a town with an ocean view this summer with this dreamy Kiki's Delivery Service dress! Whether you're flying by broomstick or walking to visit your favorite bakery, this comfy cami dress is perfect for the occasion. Features a vintage card print of Kiki, Jiji and Lily all over and lace detailing at the skirt. Comes with tie straps at the chest, pockets and adjustable cami straps."

Her Universe Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Marled Stripe Girls Knit Hoodie - See at Hot Topic: "Keep cozy in the forest with this knit My Neighbor Totoro hoodie! It features soft green marled stripes throughout and embroidered Totoros and Soot Sprites on the sleeves. Comes with a flower zipper pull, drawstring hood and pockets."

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Howl's Moving Castle Calcifer Split Ringer Girls Baby T-Shirt – See at Hot Topic: "Whether you're relaxing by the lake or traveling in Howl's castle, make sure to bring Calcifer along! This knit baby tee from Howl's Moving Castle has a split ringer design, with a checkered pattern on one side full of icons from the film, and Calcifer embroidered on the chest on the other half with matching blue ringer details."

Her Universe Studio Ghibli Ponyo Embroidery Mom Jeans – See at Hot Topic: "Make a splash this summer with the perfect Ponyo jeans on! Perfect for a boardwalk stroll, these mom jeans feature embroidery of Ponyo, her sisters and other sea life all over both legs, and a back pocket."

Our Universe Studio Ghibli Spirited Away No-Face Sleeveless Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "Keep cool in the Bathhouse with this sleeveless hoodie on! From Spirited Away, this top has a large print of No-Face on the front and comes with kangaroo pockets and a drawstring hood."

Our Universe Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Baseball Jersey – See at Hot Topic: "Take the Cat Bus for a fun day out in the forest with the perfect jersey on! This My Neighbor Totoro baseball jersey comes in a sage green with Totoros and Soot Sprites all over, and embroidered artwork on the back."

What's Next For Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli?

Recently, Goro Miyazaki spoke with press such as Oricon in Japan about his father's legacy ahead of an exhibition's opening. The Ghibli Museum is gearing up a special exhibit dedicated to The Boy and the Heron. While reflecting on the recent movie, Goro Miyazaki touched upon his father's future in film, and he teased what we can expect from the legend's next project.

"I'd tell him, 'Make some for future projects. Only making them for your past stuff is boring.' He's making some now though." Goro explained. "I don't know if it'll actually be for his next film, but it's looking like an action-adventure-type movie, nostalgic and reminiscent of the old days."