Black Clover Surprises Fans with Asta's Tag-Team Sword Attack

Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc has been one surprise after another as the Black Bulls have faced off against the Devil users of the Dark Triad, and the newest chapter of the series really surprised fans with a new Asta and Yami tag team sword attack. After failing to do permanent damage to Dante fast enough before he could heal himself with his Devil boosted body magic, Yami and Asta fought alongside one another in order to try and create an opening for Asta to land a hit with his anti-magic powers (since it was the only thing that seemed to work).

This tag team struggled to land a successful hit on Dante, but that was until Asta really dug deep into his new Devil form powers and had thrown everything at his disposal at the villain. Not only did he try and failed to use the two swords in his grimmoire, but when this happened Yami went and surprised everyone. Throwing his katana at Asta, Asta was able to channel his anti-magic into it and deal the final blow.

What could this mean for Asta's grimmoire? Will he continue using Yami's sword from now on?