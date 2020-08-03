Black Clover Surprises Fans with Asta's Tag-Team Sword Attack
Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc has been one surprise after another as the Black Bulls have faced off against the Devil users of the Dark Triad, and the newest chapter of the series really surprised fans with a new Asta and Yami tag team sword attack. After failing to do permanent damage to Dante fast enough before he could heal himself with his Devil boosted body magic, Yami and Asta fought alongside one another in order to try and create an opening for Asta to land a hit with his anti-magic powers (since it was the only thing that seemed to work).
This tag team struggled to land a successful hit on Dante, but that was until Asta really dug deep into his new Devil form powers and had thrown everything at his disposal at the villain. Not only did he try and failed to use the two swords in his grimmoire, but when this happened Yami went and surprised everyone. Throwing his katana at Asta, Asta was able to channel his anti-magic into it and deal the final blow.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to such a historic moment for Asta and Yami, and let us know what you think? What could this mean for Asta's grimmoire? Will he continue using Yami's sword from now on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Best Scene of the Arc!
Okay this is definitely my favorite scene in this entire arc..
Yami giving Asta his sword and put his full trust on him without even talking and Asta right away take it and put his power into it and then give a perfect strike!
This alone make the chapter a 10/10 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/DwICCXILTr— 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗶☘️ (@Kuroitsukix) August 3, 2020
This Truly is it
This is it. #BlackClover #asta #anime #manga #Yami pic.twitter.com/Uo5Qa9cebf— Yim Sokheng (@sokheng_yim) August 3, 2020
Asta's Come a Long Way!
Character Development #BlackClover #Spoilers #Zerocontext pic.twitter.com/m2aZS8pbIj— MangaSpoilersWithoutContext (@NoContextSpoil1) July 26, 2020
10/10
Best moment of the Chapter 😭🔥😈 10/10 #blackclover259 pic.twitter.com/sXbZ5nk66o— Anime jutsu (@Ninja_Jutsu7) August 2, 2020
When This Gets to the Anime Though...
#BlackClover259 IS CRAZY BRUH!!!! Best fight in the series so far😱. I hope the anime do it justice when we reach this part🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/nO43q6dbjm— Asta (@_AstaSenpai_) July 31, 2020
It Looks Great in Color!
Yami & Asta - Black Clover #259#BlackClover259 #BlackCloverspoilers #BCspoilers #Asta #mangacoloring #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/9OP2ga7J58— Daniel (@DanLC2001) July 31, 2020
What Could This Mean???
Man this chapter of Black clover was amazing! The fight was beautiful. Asta using Yami's katana was badass. I wonder if that means Asta will be able to put the katana into his Grimoire?#BlackClover259 pic.twitter.com/XR5efrJ6Fw— Eclipse Luxary 🍀 (@Eclipse_SoLu) August 2, 2020
The Hilarious Results...
Dante after #BlackClover259 pic.twitter.com/18eYGb64D2— MAX (@Cyberedgy) August 3, 2020
