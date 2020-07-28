Black Clover Shows Off Asta and Yami's Powerful Team Up

✖

The fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has reached a powerful new level, and the newest chapter of the series had Yami and Asta dig deep during their surprise team up against the Dark Triad's Dante. The Black Bulls have been struggling against Dante for the last several chapters, but even Yami was having trouble against the Devil user as his Dark Magic just was not enough to keep up with Dante's body and gravity magic abilities. Thus Yami surprised fans and the Black Bulls themselves by calling out for help from Asta, which is a first for the series.

Although the two of them have fought together before, this time the dynamic has changed as Yami admitted that he would not be able to defeat Dante on his own after seeing the current limits of his own power. But knowing that Asta has been training his Anti-Magic, now Yami hopes that the two of them could do what each of them fighting alone could not.

As Dante swells up his body to a gigantic size thanks to his body magic and Devil infused power, Asta and Yami prepare themselves for their joint attack in Chapter 258 of the series. Making sure to dodge Dante's attacks as best they can, the two of them are able to strike the Devil user a few times over the course of their team up assault. But as the fight continues, the two of them realize it's not enough.

Asta begins to worry that he's holding back Yami because he can't keep up, and Yami is worried about creating enough of an opening for Asta's Anti-Magic sword to hit Dante since it seems to be the only effective weapon against Dante's currently powered up form. With Yami's belief in him, spurred further now by the fact that Yami had called out for his help directly this time around, Asta digs into himself and contacts the Devil within him.

Forging a new version of his contract with the Devil in his body and grimmoire, Asta unleashes a new and upgraded version of his Devil form. Now he and Yami will get a second chance at doing some damage with their team up!

