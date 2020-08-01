Black Clover Fan Couple Names Their Son After Asta

✖

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has quickly become one of the most popular and successful action manga and anime franchises of the last few years, and it turns out that it inspired one couple so much that they have named their child after the series' central would be Wizard King, Asta. It's a pretty unique name in a series full of unique names, so Crunchyroll recently reached out to this couple and asked why they chose this name out of all the anime favorites out there. As it turns out, this couple have been anime fans their entire life and were inspired the most with Asta.

Parents Roxy and Victor were asked what made Asta stand out in their mind for them, and revealed that their boy was a wild one like Asta from very early on, "The name started to stick because of how wild Asta was in the womb. He'd act up like as he was in a tumble dryer. Just spinning around in there for half and hour, taking a break and then going back to his somersaults an hour later. Even the midwife, the nurses and doctors thought he was wild and extremely active in his early stage up until birth. They told us he was going to be a very strong and healthy baby. So Asta made super sense."

(Photo: Pierrot)

As for whether or not they considered other names before deciding on Asta, they answered as such, "We came up with that name early on but had other names we considered like Natsu, Sora, Roxas, and Yuki." When asked whether or not the series would inspire the names of potential future children they revealed, "...Yuno can go both for girls and boys. Noelle would be awesome if we had a girl, but she's got a little thing going for Asta. Even their English dub voice actors got engaged, so we're a little iffy on Noelle, but we are thinking strongly on both those names for our next child."

Asta is definitely a unique name for a child, but it probably won't stay that way as Black Clover continues its rise in popularity for the remainder of its run. Would you name your child after Asta or any of the other characters in the series? Which anime would you name your child after? Have you done that already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.