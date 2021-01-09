Black Clover Gives Charlotte a Powerful New Form

✖

Black Clover has given Charlotte a powerful new form in the newest chapter of the series. While the anime has finally started adapting the events of the Spade Kingdom arc with its first new episode this year, Yuki Tabata's original manga release of the series has entered a whole new phase of the battle as Nacht has led a select group of Clover Kingdom Captains into the Spade Kingdom in a final attempt to save Yami and Vangeance from being sacrificed to open the gates of the Underworld. Now Charlotte has been given the opportunity to show how much she has grown.

Charlotte Roselei was one of the few Clover Kingdom knights to train in the Heart Kingdom, but we had yet to see how she had improved during the six month training period through the first wave of fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. With Charlotte facing off against Vanica together with Rill, she's debuted a powerful new form known as the Queen of Briars.

Chapter 277 of the series sees Charlotte and Rill approaching Vanica, but Vanica's not into the idea of fighting them because all she's been interested in is Noelle since their fight. She ridicules Charlotte's briar magic, and this gets Charlotte thinking about her training. It's revealed that Dorothy helped her realize that her inner curse from Megicula is actually what makes her strong. Using the array tricks she picked up in the Heart Kingdom, she's able to know absorb cursed power with her roses.

Utilizing the power of her newly trained magic arrays, her blue rose magic now has become an anti-curse type of magic. It's then revealed that she's also able to tap into the red roses once used by the elf that took over her body during the Reincarnation arc as well. Both of these abilities combine to grant her the Queen of Briars form, and the end of the chapter sees her wrapping Vanica in a swarm of thorns and seemingly defeating her as it comes to a close.

It's likely that Vanica is far from defeated here, but this is a great showing of strength for Charlotte as it shows how much she's improved herself since we had last seen her in action. But what do you think of Charlotte's new form? Do you think it was enough to defeat Vanica? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!