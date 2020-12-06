Black Clover Updates Fans on Yami's Distressing Status

✖

Black Clover has updated fans on Yami's distressing status in the newest chapter of the series. Yuki Tabata's original manga series is gearing up for its next major battle as the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights prepare to raid the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad in order to rescue Yami and Vangeance before they are sacrificed in a deadly ritual. After teaming up with Asta to defeat Dante of the Dark Triad during their initial altercation, the surprises continued when Zenon was able to quickly capture Yami after he had been weakened by the battle.

But while the series has been focused on how Asta and the others have been training to strengthen themselves as much as they can for the coming raid, the newest chapter of the series offers a distressing update for Yami and Vangeance as fans are clued into how they have been treated as the sacrifices to open the gates of the underworld.

Chapter 273 of the series notes that the battle against the Spade Kingdom and the Clover Kingdom is just on the horizon as the two days they had to train have gone by quicker than anyone would have hoped for. The opening of the chapter picks up in the Spade Kingdom itself as it confirms that Dante has been healing and will be ready to fight against Asta soon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Morris, a scientist from the Diamond Kingdom who has come to the Spade Kingdom after being thrown out by Mars, reveals that the other preparations are complete as a giant devil is shown frozen in ice. At the same time, Yami and Vangeance are locked in coffins that have been placed in a huge mess of dark, otherworldly branches.

Unfortunately, this is the only look fans get as to how Yami has been holding up so far and it's not looking good. It was confirmed that both Yami and Vangeance will lose their lives should the ritual be successful, and it looks like this strange contraption is part of what will deal the killing blow when the time comes for it.

With the Magic Knights gathering their raid forces together at the end of the chapter (sans Asta), soon we'll see how bad of shape Yami's in as the others try and rescue him. What did you think of this update? Will Asta and the others be able to get to him in time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!