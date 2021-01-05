Watch: Black Clover Debuts New Opening, Ending Theme

Black Clover has debuted a new opening and ending theme! Black Clover's anime has officially returned for the new year, and with it comes a brand new arc ushering an intense new era for the anime as a whole. Episode 158 of the series kicks off the long awaited Spade Kingdom arc that introduces a powerful new trio of enemies together with all sorts of mysterious new foes and allies that Asta and the others have been training in the Heart Kingdom to face. With this new arc, new year, and new episode also comes a brand new set of opening and ending themes.

Serving as the thirteenth opening and ending themes for the series overall, the new opening is titled "Grandeur" and is performed by Snow Man, a group returning after performing for the 11th opening theme. You can check it out in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it's titled "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by popular K-pop group Treasure. You can check it out in the video below:

These new opening and ending themes mark this new era for Black Clover that not only debuts several new fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, but also introduces brand new looks for each of our fan favorite characters. Following their six months of training together with the Heart Kingdom, Asta and the others have gotten major strength boosts to go along with their new looks.

The new opening theme also has some major teases for what's to come in the future of the anime. Like many of the more enticing opening theme sequences of the past, the thirteenth opening gives some major first looks at some of the big reveals coming in the rest of the Spade Kingdom arc. It's likely that some of these reveals won't be happening for quite some time, so these teases are even more intriguing than ever.

What did you think of Black Clover's newest opening and ending theme sequences? Where do they rank among your favorite openings and endings throughout the series as a whole? What are you most excited to see in the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!