Black Clover Debuts New Form for Yuno

Black Clover has debuted a new form for Yuno in the newest chapter! While the anime is officially starting off the Spade Kingdom arc in January, the manga release of the series has taken the first steps into the big rematch against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. The Spade Kingdom arc has been especially tough for Yuno because not only did he find out about his past ties to that kingdom, but he's felt personally responsible for the fact that his captain, William Vangeance, has been captured and is now being set up as a tribute to open the gates to the underworld.

The previous chapter of the series ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Yuno and Langris preparing for their fight with Zenon (while the other Clover Kingdom knights prepared to fight the other two members of the Dark Triad), and the newest chapter revealed what Yuno's been planning in order to face off against Zenon's massive Spatial Magic power.

Chapter 276 of the series begins Yuno and Langris' fight against Zenon, and Yuno has prepared himself for this rematch as he's already faced off against Zenon's bone magic that creates a perfect defense for him. But Zenon revealed that he's managed to cover the entire area in his real ability, spatial magic. But Yuno has a counter for this as he summons Sylph, who has powered up after resting within his grimmoire during the entire training period.

With Sylph's new power, the two of them manage to unlock a brand new form. This form is a stronger take on his Spirit Dive, Spirit of Boreas. This new form not only completes the fairy magic like half-crown that he had with his previous Spirit Dive, but changes his main weapon from a sword to an axe. With this new form, Yuno gets a majoe power boost as Zenon's mana zone of spatial magic no longer has an impact on him.

The chapter ends with Yuno dealing what seems to be like a major physical blow on Zenon as he tears through Zenon's magical defenses. It's currently unclear as to whether or not this new form will be enough to defeat him completely, but it's a major step in the right director for the one who wants to be the future Wizard King.

