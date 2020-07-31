New Black Clover, Fruits Basket Dub Episodes Coming Soon

✖

As Funimation's cast and staff continue to work remotely from each of their homes, new dubbed episodes of Black Clover and Fruits Basket are on the way! Funimation's SimulDub schedule had unfortunately slipped to a slower rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months, but ever since the team behind each English dub found a way to continue their work at home fans have been continuing to get brand new additions to their dubbed episodes. Now new additions to Black Clover and Fruits Basket Season 2 are on the way!

As confirmed through Funimation's official Twitter account and website, the SimulDub schedule has been updated to include release dates for Black Clover Episode 129 and Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 10. Thankfully, fans will only have to a wait a couple of more days from the time of this writing! The schedule for the next few days of SimulDub releases include the following:

Friday, July 31st at 3:00PM CST - Smile Down the Runway Episode 10, Case File Nº221: Kabukicho Episode 23

Sunday, August 2nd at 3:00PM CST - Black Clover Episode 129

Monday, August 3rd at 12:05PM CST - Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 10

It's good to see each of these dubs continue as they are currently in the midst of an exciting time for both of these series. Black Clover is currently exploring an entirely new arc featuring training events not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga, and Fruits Basket's second season is currently exploring events that have never been animated at all. Now that this rebooted take on the anime is adhering closer to series creator Natsuki Takaya's original work, fans are finally seeing some characters and moments in an anime for the very first time. They have been waiting nearly 20 years for it!

Are you excited to continue through Black Clover and Fruits Basket's English dubs with a new episode? What do you think of the dubs so far? Which of Funimation's current dubs are you enjoying the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

