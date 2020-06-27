New Black Clover Dub Episode Releasing Tomorrow

Like many of Funimation's current SimulDub anime, Black Clover has been running on a new schedule ever since cast and staff began working remotely. But now a new episode is already on the way! It's no secret that the process for everyone has been slowed down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has been especially true for those who have been working on the English dub releases for many of these slowed down projects. Fans have been truly appreciative of the fact that Funimation has found a way to make things work despite the circumstances.

Thankfully, there have yet to be any major hiccups for Black Clover's English dub production as the release date has already been confirmed for the next episode. Funimation has announced to fans on Twitter that Black Clover Episode 127 of the SimulDub is scheduled to launch tomorrow, Sunday, June 28th at 3:00PM CST.

Not only that, but Black Clover will be joined alongside by another new SimulDub release as A Certain Scientific Railgun T will be launching Episode 12 on Friday July 3rd at 3:00PM CST. Funimation has kept fans quite informed about the progress for their current remote work programming, but there are still several questions about the future of their releases.

New dubs headed your way! Black Clover episode 127 launches tomorrow, then A Certain Scientific Railgun T episode 12 arrives on Friday. 🙌 Find out more: https://t.co/QsQiBTBjHy pic.twitter.com/KephBj5Nor — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 27, 2020

As shows like Black Clover continue their dub releases and Funimation continues to make their way through the delayed schedule from Spring 2020, there has been a question of how the new wave of anime coming with the Summer 2020 anime season will be handled. Not only are dub releases not announced as of this writing, fans can probably continue to expect delays as the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues through the rest of the year. But we'll see as the week continues!

Are you excited to see a new English dubbed episode of Black Clover? What have you thought about the SimulDub release of the series so far? Have you been going back and enjoying older Black Clover episodes during the pandemic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.