My Hero Academia Confirms New Dub Episode Coming Tomorrow

✖

The effects of the novel coronavirus had unfortunately meant that Funimation had to delay the production of their English SimulDub releases for a few weeks to better protect the health and safety of its cast and staff. But thankfully Funimation was able to craft some great workarounds and resumed production of the My Hero Academia English SimulDub release remotely. The first two episodes of these fully remote recorded releases have launched successfully over the last couple of weeks, and now Funimation has taken to Twitter to confirm that another episode is on the way!

Following the release of My Hero Academia Episode 85 on April 26th, Funimation has confirmed that Episode 86 of the dub will be launching on Sunday, May 10th at 11:00AM CST. Episode 86 of the series picks up right after the fight between Deku and Gentle Criminal and brings the Cultural Festival arc to a close with the special concert Class 1-A has been spending several episodes preparing for.

More dub episodes are on their way! 🎉 Episode 86 of My Hero Academia is coming TOMORROW! New episodes of A Certain Scientific Railgun T and If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die are coming next week! Find out more 👉https://t.co/QsQiBTBjHy pic.twitter.com/W4vtPPcn7L — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 9, 2020

This delayed release has had an impact on My Hero Academia's run on Adult Swim's Toonami block as well, and will instead be premiering Episode 86 next Saturday following its official launch with Funimation this week. Not only is My Hero Academia getting a new episode, Funimation confirmed that new episodes of A Certain Scientific Railgun T and If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die are on the way soon too!

The Cultural Festival arc coming to an end means there are only a couple of episodes left in Funimation's Simuldub of the fourth season! Are you ready for it to end? Are you excited to check out the next episode of My Hero Academia's English dub? What have you thought about the dub for Season 4 so far? What have been your favorite moments of the season? Are you sad to see there are only a few more episodes to go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.