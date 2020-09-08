Black Clover Live-Action Project Rumored to Be in Development

✖

A live-action project for Yuki Tabata's massively popular Black Clover series is rumored to be in the works. Anime and manga have broken their way into the general pop culture space in the last few years, and it's been the same for their adaptations as well. A number of major projects have been announced to be in the works for manga franchises like My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, and Attack on Titan, so now it seems like Black Clover is the next on that list if a new report is anything to be believed.

Daniel Richtman, who often shares early rumors and reports in Hollywood under the DanielRPK pseudonym, has recently reported that a live-action project for Black Clover is in development. Unfortunately, there are no other details for this reported project as of this time such as studios or creative involvement. Meaning, you should take this report with a grain of salt.

If a live-action project does happen for Black Clover, it would both be a surprise and not a surprise. The franchise has yet to branch out that way in Japan, nor has it even experimented with an anime feature film of some kind during its first few years of its anime running on television. Considering its popularity, however, a live-action adaptation of some kind makes sense.

(Photo: Pierrot)

It's been especially huge in the West, so a Hollywood adaptation of the franchise would be a step in that direction. Then there's the matter of what kind of adaptation this could be. Black Clover's the kind of franchise that would probably be received well with a film trilogy of some sort considering its magical world with a cool, but dorky central hero. But then again, it would most likely flourish much better with a television series given time to explore everything. That's what the anime's for though, so it's definitely a conundrum.

But what do you think? If a Black Clover live-action adaptation does happen, what would you want to see brought to life in a new way? Would it be better off as a feature film or a TV series of some kind? What moments from the original manga and anime would probably look best in a live-action version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!