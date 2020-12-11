Black Clover Reveals Mereoleona's New Look

✖

Black Clover has revealed a new look for Mereoleona in the newest chapter of the series. After spending a short time training once more, the raid on the Spade Kingdom has officially begun as Nacht has led a number of Clover Kingdom Knights into the enemy kingdom. The first look at the kingdom shows just as much of a country in turmoil as one would expect as it's soon revealed that there's a small faction of those in the kingdom who are openly fighting against the rule of the Dark Triad and their devil powers.

Along with the newest chapter of the series introducing fans to a resistance force in the Spade Kingdom, Chapter 274 of the series revealed that Mereoleona was one of the many Captains who came to the fight as well. Not only has she arrived with a powerful blow to a recently revived demon, but she's gotten a new look to boot.

Why is it that every mereoleona chapter is a 10/10 😭💯 pic.twitter.com/CXw18NUbeE — sedez | PIECK SZN (@theonesedez_) December 8, 2020

The previous chapter of the series revealed that part of the Dark Triad's preparations for the upcoming ritual to open the gates of the underworld included a huge demon encased in ice. This demon is much like the same great demon that once attacked the Clover Kingdom, and it's assumed to be that powerful. Zenon revealed that they had planned to use this demon to destroy the kingdom anyway, but will be happily do so now that the resistance has made themselves known.

But as soon as the demon approaches them, Mereoleona arrives and deals a fiery blow right to its face. Giving credit to their fighting spirit, Mereoleona Vermillion reveals that she will fight to save these resistance members with her shorter hair look in tow together with the black and stealthy coat the rest of the Clover Kingdom knights have for the raid on the Spade Kingdom. Now it's a matter if seeing if she's gotten stronger as well.

What did you think of Mereoleona Vermillion's new look? Curious to see if she's gotten stronger as well? Excited to see the raid on the Spade Kingdom finally begin in Black Clover's manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!