Black Clover Trolls Fans With Asta's New Form Reveal

Black Clover trolled fans with the reveal of Asta's full Devil Union form in the newest chapter of the series. The latest string of chapters have seen Asta training together with Nacht as a way to strengthen his devil powers. After forming an official contract with his devil through the Devil-Binding Ritual, the next phase of training had Asta struggling to figure out how to draw out his devil's power through this new contract. As the previous chapter came to an end, it revealed a cliffhanger that teased that Asta was successful at this and achieved a new form.

For fans reading the newest chapter of the series, however, there was a bit of disappointment as the series will not be showing off the fruits of Asta's labor just yet. While Chapter 273 of the series gives fans the first look at what Asta's full Devil Union will look like, it's been made clear that we won't be seeing the full extent of Asta's new power for a while.

Chapter 273 of the series has a bit of a switch from the intense cliffhanger left by the previous chapter. Rather than revisit Asta's training with Nacht immediately, it's held off until we see the immediate aftermath of Asta's Devil Union with Liebe. Nacht remarks to himself that this form was indeed stronger, but he also states that Asta's use of the form is not mastered just yet.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Because Asta has yet to master the form, and cannot hold Devil Union for more than a moment, Nacht tells Asta to stay behind and train some more while he and the other Clover Kingdom selected squad heads to battle against the Spade Kingdom. So while Asta has achieved this new level of power, we won't be seeing it until it's at a more complete state.

This fake out does sting because Asta has been working so hard through the last few chapters, but it's a troll with a good core at the center. When we do finally get to see Asta, it'll likely be at the center of a major heroic save as Nacht tells Asta that he should come join them once he's polished up his Devil Union form.

It's a form of delayed satisfaction, but now it's just a matter of waiting to see how long that delay will actually be. What do you think? Excited to see what Asta's full Devil Union will look like? How do you feel about the series making you wait for it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!