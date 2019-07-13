Black Clover Surprises With Fiery Mereoleona Fight

Black Clover‘s anime has finally kicked off the major Elf invasion arc as Asta and the Royal Knights have taken the first steps into the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s home base. This has already resulted in a couple of battles, but the most worthwhile of the opponents is the final member of the Third Eye, Raia the Disloyal. His copy magic set him up as quite the powerful opponent during the Water Temple arc, but he might have met his match.

In the latest episode of the series, the Royal Knights have split up into groups of three and Asta and Zora have paired up with Mereoleona Vermillion. Luckily for them, she’s got a lot of power that she has yet to show in full as she unleashes a surprising display of fiery power.

Black Clover’s anime adaptation notably got off to a rough start, but fans of the series have stuck around and their faith has paid off with a few impressively animated fight scenes over the course of the series. Fans were treated to one in Episode 91, as Mereoleona begins to use the full extent of her power. Raia’s copy magic throws tons of different magic attributes at her, but she manages to dodge or counter each and every one.

Her mana skin has been refined to such a degree, it turns out that she now just naturally bends the mana around her to her whim. This makes her tougher than most, and she plunges head first into each of his attacks. Releasing the full fury of her power, she uses “Mana Zone Calidos Brachium Barrage” and it traps Raia in a sphere of furious fire punches.

She uses more mana than she has in her body, thanks to her Mana Skin mastery, and pins down Raia as the episode comes to an end. There’s a chance that he has a trick up his sleeve, but this powerful flurry begins to tear away at his skin and body. It’s an impressive display of power for the Royal Knights Captain.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.