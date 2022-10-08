Black Clover Creator Addresses the Anime's Upcoming Movie

Black Clover has finally given fans the first real look at its first big movie project, and the original creator behind the series has addressed the fact that it will be taking on an original story! When the TV anime adaptation of Yuki Tabata's original manga series to an end, it was announced that the franchise would be returning with its debut feature film. But with the manga series having two long arcs following the anime's cliffhanger, there was a wonder as to what this new movie could really do since there's so much potential material still left to adapt for the anime someday.

It turns out that the solution to this problem was to craft an original story. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be fleshing out an original story introducing fans to a former Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom (who will likely be the new villain for the movie), and series creator Yuki Tabata opened up to fans (as spotted by @shonenleaks on Twitter) about the movie's original story as he responded to the launch of the movie's first trailer and poster. Noting that it's a story that could've been in the manga, the creator teases what the new movie will do visually!

(Photo: Pierrot)

"It looks like the visuals and special trailer for the Black Clover movie have finally been released! The story of the 'Wizard King' is made into a film!," Tabata began. "It's a 'Why didn't you do this in the original [manga]' story. It will be a movie where you can enjoy large scale and flashy battles between Asta and his powerful enemies! Now, director Tanemura and Studio Pierrot are putting all their efforts into the production...! Thank you so much! Look forward to next March! I'm looking forward to it too!"

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be launching on Netflix worldwide on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata was the film's chief supervisor and provided the new character designs, Ayataka Tanemura returns from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returns as character designer, and Minako Seki will be composing the music. The original story could slot right into the anime's current run, but luckily we'll get to see for ourselves in full next year!

How do you feel about Black Clover's new movie telling an original story? What are you hoping to see in action when it hits Netflix next year?