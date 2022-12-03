Black Clover Hypes Movie Release With New Promo

Black Clover has been steadily preparing for the worldwide debut of its first big movie, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is hyping up fans for its big release next Spring with a special new promo! The TV run for the anime might have come to an end quite a long time ago, but it was thankfully announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new movie taking the series in a new direction. Now that it's closer than ever to its worldwide premiere next Spring, fans have been given steady looks at what to expect from the new movie.

As Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King inches closer to its release, the franchise is celebrating itself with a cool new trailer not only highlighting how far Asta and Yuno have come in the anime release, but is looking ahead to what they could be getting into with the next movie. It's unfortunately lacking a ton of new footage, but it's a nice promo for those who are still itching for more of the anime. Check it out below:

What is Coming in Black Clover's New Movie?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be launching on Netflix worldwide on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata serves as the film's chief supervisor and provides the new character designs, Ayataka Tanemura returns from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returns as character designer, and Minako Seki will be composing the music. The cast from the TV anime series is expected to return along with new additions like Toshihiko Seki as Conrad Leto, a brand new character.

As for what to expect from Black Clover's debut feature film, it's been confirmed by original creator Yuki Tabata that the movie will feature an original story. Exploring the past of the Clover Kingdom with the introduction of a former Wizard King, this new movie will be set outside of the events of both the anime and manga while likely being able to slot in either of these releases should the TV anime come back in full some day.

How are you liking the look at Black Clover's big movie so far? What are you hoping to see when it launches worldwide next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!