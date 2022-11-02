Black Clover Explores Yami's Past With His Sister

Black Clover has been showing off more of Captain Sukehiro Yami's past with the final arc of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has explored more of Yami's past with his younger sister Ichika! Asta is now working through a training arc in which he needs to master a new kind of power and technique in order to properly have a chance against Lucius Zogratis when the two of them have a rematch. Through this he has found himself training with Yami's younger sister, and through this has figured out that his Captain has a much darker past than he had led on.

Now that Ichika has begun training with Asta, she's revealed that her brother killed her entire family in their past before moving over to the Clover Kingdom. The newest chapter of the series continues this very intense conversation between the two of them as Asta refuses to believe that this is the truth, but a flashback looking into Ichika's past with her older brother revealed that the two of them indeed have a close connection before her brother stood in a bloody pile in the rest of her family.

What Happened Between Yami and His Sister?

Chapter 342 of Black Clover sees Ichika opening up more about the past of the Yami clan overall. Explaining that they are descendants of a group of assassins, their clan has worked for the Ryudo clan for many centuries. It's revealed that Sukehiro and Ichika's father was abusive and hated the fact that despite their clan in the past being a big deal, they are no longer at that level anymore. As a result, he had been forcing his children into intense levels of training...even threatening to harm Ichika because she looked like her late mother.

Yami defended Ichika from their father's wrath, so it was clear that the two shared a good connection before the awful happens. There's a jump in time as we see how Ichika sees Yami standing over the bloodied bodies of the rest of their family, so there's likely a gap in how she perceived the situation as well. Now it's just a matter of figuring out what fills in the blanks as Asta finds out more about Yami's past.

