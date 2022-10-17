Black Clover Unpacks Ichika's Real Issue With Yami

Black Clover has finally begun looking into Sukehiro Yami's mysterious past with the latest string of chapters of the series, and the newest chapter has begun unpacking why his younger sister Ichika has such an issue with him! Following Asta's loss to Lucius Zogratis, he had been transported to the Land of the Sun without any real way of getting back quickly. But the silver lining of this terrible situation is that this country also has the key to making him stronger. Thus, Asta has begun training with Yami's younger sister before he can make it to the final fight.

Yami's younger sister Ichika shares a lot of personality qualities with her older brother, but when Asta tries to point this out she gets very angry. This continues throughout their first phase of training, and into the newest chapter as well. When Asta tries to open up to her about how much Yami has done for him throughout the series thus far, Ichika shuts it down quickly. It turns out that the reason she thinks her brother is "scum," is because he was apparently responsible for the massacre of the rest of their family.

Chapter 341 of Black Clover sees Asta and Ichika connect on a deeper level after the two of them had spent time sparring with the other members of the Ryuzen Seven. She explains that she admires the Shogun Ryuya so much because he's been able to reach such a high position in the country despite not having any Yoryoku himself. She then explains that he saved her, and is thus her benefactor, and Asta tries to say the same about Yami. But this is when Ichika shuts it down.

She says he massacred their family, and it certainly opens up a lot of questions about Yami's past as a whole. If he did killed the rest of his clan before heading to the Clover Kingdom, then it paints a much darker color on the Captain we have been rooting for this entire time. At the same time, this also feels like while she might be right about what he did, there could be something else going on that she's not entirely aware of.

Either way, this look into Yami's past has been welcome so far and it seems we're about to learn a lot more about him through his sister's eyes.