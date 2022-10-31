Black Clover Cliffhanger Unleashes Ichika's Dark New Form

Black Clover has begun Asta's final training arc before the series kicks off the final war for the fate of humanity, and things just got taken to an extreme new level as his trainer Ichika has unleashed a dark new form with the final moments of the newest chapter! As Lucius Zogratis is readying his divine brainwashed forces for the final war to come, Asta needs to train with a new type of power in order to be strong enough to stop the villain when he makes his next move. To do so, he's getting help from Captain Sukehiro Yami's younger sister and her surprising amount of power.

While the two of them had begun their training sessions in the previous chapter, it was clear that Ichika has a huge well of power that Asta has been having trouble with. Making matters worse is the fact that Ichika holds a major grudge against her brother for what he did to the rest of her family, and with Asta refusing to believe that they are talking about the same person, Ichika is getting serious. As a result, she unleashes her full power with the Dark Yojutsu: Dark-Cloaked Black Warrior form.

What Happens in Black Clover Chapter 342?

Chapter 342 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Ichika tells Asta that her brother was responsible for the massacre of the rest of their clan, and had run to the Clover Kingdom after failing to take responsibility for it. The chapter then sees Ichika explain further that while she had admired her brother and his vision for the future (compared to the rest of the family that seemed to honor strength more than anything), when he was 13 she saw the bloody results of her brother killing the rest of her family.

She's been holding this inside for some time, but Asta refuses to believe that this is the same person who has had such a positive impact on his life. Refusing to back down from the idea that Ichika might be mistaken, Ichika decides to get serious and teach him a real lesson by unleashing her full Yojutsu power. This cloaks her in dark samurai like armor, and she won't be holding back on the young mage anymore. Now it's just a matter of seeing how much stronger this form makes her.

How do you like Ichika's Dark Yojutsu armor? Do you think Asta will be able to overcome this power and get through to Ichika?