Black Clover Debuts Powerful New Yami Spell

Black Clover's newest chapter continues the fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and as Captain Yami Sukehiro pushed beyond his limits he debuted a powerful new spell. When we last saw Yami in action, he had been fighting against Dante of the Dark Triad who had completely defeated Asta and the other members of the Black Bulls with his Devil's power. His control over gravity made it difficult for the Black Bulls to fight back against until Yami appeared and it was revealed that his Dark Magic abilities would be the one way they could contend with Dante's power.

Like the other members of the Black Bulls, Yami had been training in the last six months in order to make himself stronger. But Chapter 256 of the series proved that even all of this training was not going to be enough as Dante ended up using 80 percent of his possessed Devil's power. This meant his gravity magic warped every one of Yami's dark magic spells. So Yami decided to unleash a new one that he invented on the spot.

As he discovered, even using his Black Moon mana zone would probably cancel out Dante's gravity but Yami decides he can't take the risk. He decides to then condense his mana zone as much as possible and focus on dodging. As he struggles to dodge, Yami also stresses that even if he manages to cut Dante, the villain will instantly regenerate. So he needs something "faster and tougher."

(Photo: Shueisha)

After nearly getting struck with one of Dante's gravity singularities, Yami decides to surpass his limits as he often tells his squad to do. Preparing a stance he pulls his katana back and fuels it with his dark magic. Condensing his mana zone to a single point, he uses "Dark Magic: Death Thrust" and completely blows Dante's chest away.

This takes Dante by surprise, and even more hilariously, takes Yami by surprise as well. He jokes that he meant for the attack to be a thrust but it instead "ended up as a cannon." Yami is one of the mages that the Spade Kingdom is after because of his unique ties to dark magic, and a surprising new attack like this goes to show just why he's a point of interest.

What do you think of Yami's latest display of power? Where does Death Thrust rank among your favorite Yami attacks? How do you think the rest of the fight against Yami will go?

