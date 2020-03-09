Black Clover Debuts Terrifying New Asta Form

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 242 below!

Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom arc is currently unfolding in the manga, and each new chapter continues to building on the threats of the Dark Triad as they continue to use their Devil possessed bodies to exert all kinds of powerful magic on the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights. Much like how Asta unlocks a new kind of power when he uses his Devil, these three mages seem to have tapped into even more incredibly power thanks to allowing themselves to be fully possessed by their devils. But the latest chapter of the series confirmed that Asta could do this as well.

When Dante unleashed his gravity magic to harm the Black Bulls and seemingly kill one of them, Asta fell into a deep rage. He had been training for the past half year to better use his Devil power, and this meant he had access to all kinds of new attacks. But as it turns out, this training has also made him more susceptible to full possession.

Dante had been wanting Asta to show off his power since he felt they were kindred spirits, and as Chapter 242 comes to an end fans see what this really means as the half possessed Asta revealed a much more terrifying version of his Black Asta form complete with fully developed claws, longer horns, and a second wing beginning to emerge from his back.

Asta and the other Black Bulls have been tasked with finding out more about the Devils from the other dimension, but it seems that seeking out these terrible entities have also agitated the power within Asta’s body. Because while it damaged his body, he also had it under control. This cliffhanger seems to tease that he’s now gone berserk with this power, and a berserk Devil Asta just might be more dangerous than their Spade Kingdom foes thanks to his Anti-Magic. But what do you think?

What do you think of Black Asta’s half completed form? What do you think it means for the rest of the series going forward and the coming battles against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!