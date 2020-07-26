Blade Runner: Black Lotus Shares New Stills with Fans

✖

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll previously announced they would be collaborating on a few original anime projects, and now we finally got a look at one of the major originals, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime set in the world of the Blade Runner film franchise. One of the big reveals during the special Toonami edition of Adult Swim Con over the weekend was this closer look into Blade Runner: Black Lotus' current production. Aiming for a release in 2021, Adult Swim revealed two in-progress images from the new anime series. You can check out the images below!

Although the new anime does not yet have a concrete release date, there has been quite a bit revealed about the new anime thus far. Inspired by the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, this new anime will be running for 13 episodes in total and feature some familiar faces from the franchise. This first look into the new series teases a CGI animated outing, and it will be guided by some prominent names too.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be directed by Appleseed's Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Kenji Kamiyama. The two of them most recently collaborated on the CGI animated take on Ghost in the Shell on Netflix, for better or worse, but this series will feature Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe as creative producer. This new series will be airing on Adult Swim when it releases, and will exclusively stream through Crunchyroll!

For your non-replicant eyes only: the first two work-in-progress images from Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an @adultswim x @Crunchyroll production, coming in 2021 #AdultSwimCon pic.twitter.com/b7CWOOtENj — adultswim (@adultswim) July 26, 2020

Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, and Al-Francis Cuenca will serve as executive producers for Blade Runner: Black Lotus alongside SOLA Digital Art's Joseph Chou. Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be revealing more information the closer we get to its eventual release, so ComicBook.com will be here to share any major updates as they arrive. What are you thinking of this new series so far?

