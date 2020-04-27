Netflix's New Ghost in the Shell Anime is Earning Mixed Reviews from Fans

Netflix is extending its reach even further into the anime world with a new slate of licenses and original productions, and one of the most surprising was a completely CG animated entry in the Ghost in the Shell franchise. Directed by Kenji Kamimiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed), Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has now made its debut on Netflix. The anime initially garnered some debate among fans for its look when it was originally announced, and unfortunately, that debate has led to mixed reviews across the board.

Fans of the franchise have ranged from excited to see a new piece of the franchise to being completely thrown off by the CG animated take. CG animation continues to be one of the most hotly debated subjects in the anime fandom, and seeing a classic franchise in such a way is most certainly heating things up again.

Regardless, it seems like this initial outing has gotten off to a rough first impression with fans and maybe things will be better with the second season? Read on to see what fans are saying about Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!