Netflix's New Ghost in the Shell Anime is Earning Mixed Reviews from Fans
Netflix is extending its reach even further into the anime world with a new slate of licenses and original productions, and one of the most surprising was a completely CG animated entry in the Ghost in the Shell franchise. Directed by Kenji Kamimiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed), Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has now made its debut on Netflix. The anime initially garnered some debate among fans for its look when it was originally announced, and unfortunately, that debate has led to mixed reviews across the board.
Fans of the franchise have ranged from excited to see a new piece of the franchise to being completely thrown off by the CG animated take. CG animation continues to be one of the most hotly debated subjects in the anime fandom, and seeing a classic franchise in such a way is most certainly heating things up again.
Regardless, it seems like this initial outing has gotten off to a rough first impression with fans and maybe things will be better with the second season? Read on to see what fans are saying about Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
"The CGI Looks Awesome, The Story is Interesting..."
So I just binged Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 and I gotta say, the CGI looks awesome, the story is interesting, the whole cast has the same VA as before, the OP is fire, the ED too, but for fucks sake Purin is so annoying, why is she even there?? #GhostInTheShellSAC_2045 pic.twitter.com/l9V0vRKIe8— Karyun'dara (@Karyundara) April 26, 2020
What a Review!
my review of the first two eps of ghost in the shell 2045: pic.twitter.com/HaNDYTNfEU— DJ Cashmoney (@IAmGryphoneer) April 24, 2020
[Visible Confusion]
Wtf is happening with Ghost in the Shell??? pic.twitter.com/XiT1M8idhy— D4RKDIGITAL (@SolZ25) April 24, 2020
"PS2 Cutscene Visuals"
Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045... Im unsarcastically enjoying the PS2 cutscene visuals. pic.twitter.com/4PsK55VNSJ— The Count of S 🇧🇲🖼️✍🏽 (@TheCountofS) April 23, 2020
Oof...
Did they make a new Ghost in the Shell using the Sims? pic.twitter.com/UDb4pFX84K— Alex 🦌 (@CyberSpaceCat) April 23, 2020
Double Oof...
Watched a bit of the new Ghost in the Shell on Netflix and this about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/2gcnEEiPSr— Semblance (@SemblanceCali) April 24, 2020
Code Lyoko 2 When Though?
This season of ghost in the shell looks like a fucking 2020 code lyoko, like legit, this pink haired chick is fucking aelita and you can't prove me wrong #SAC_2045 pic.twitter.com/p3MejmXsR3— Dounter (@DounterXD) April 23, 2020
-EDGELORD-
this is an actual episode title from the new Ghost in the Shell anime pic.twitter.com/DITzKqfAPP— Zeta Jaki (@jakijaki13_) April 23, 2020
