Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Expands Programming Partnership

It is a good time to be an anime fan. With the industry pushing out more content than ever, all eyes are on the booming sector, and it seems a major U.S. network is ready to buy into the hype. Just ask Cartoon Network’s late-night block; It’ll tell you.

Earlier today, a report went out confirming Adult Swim is planning to expand its newly started partnership with Crunchyroll. The companies will be expanding the on-going distribution deal and usher in a new programming partnership to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what this means, well — it means Crunchyroll will become the premiere partner for Toonami. It will also give the pair an opportunity to “collaborate on licensed content, co-productions, and distribution” deals.

In a new statement, the SVP of Adult Swim shared their excitement for the deal with fans. “Our partnership with Crunchyroll will open up exciting new possibilities for both of us. This will expand Toonami’s already great programming to include even more premiere and original anime. It’s a great time to be an anime fan!”

“Our mission is to grow anime globally, which makes Adult Swim the perfect partner as Toonami has been incredibly influential in the growth of anime here in the U.S.,” Joanne Waage, general manager at Crunchyroll, added. “We can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store for them through this new programming partnership. Expect new co-productions, expanded distribution of dubs, and generally more accessible anime!”

This is not the only update fans have gotten on this Adult Swim deals. The two confirmed they will co-produce an original anime Blade Runner — Black Lotus based on the Oscar-winning film Blade Runner 2049. Now, Adult Swim viewers can expect to get even more animated content with Crunchyroll bolstering its catalog every step of the way.

So, what do you hope to see from this partnership moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!