Bleach Confirms Art Exhibition Start Date

Tite Kubo's supernatural Shonen story easily became one of the most popular anime franchises to ever be created, with both its manga and anime confirming that Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends would become timeless characters within the medium, and an upcoming art exhibit honoring the series has received an official release window in Japan! With this year seeing the release of the anime spinoff series of Bleach: Burn The Witch, fans are now waiting to see when the release date will be announced for the anime adaptation of the final manga story arc known as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc!

Bleach was once one of the biggest series running in the printed publication of Weekly Shonen Jump, but eventually, its popularity waned and the series came to a close in the pages of its manga, with the anime not being renewed long enough to fully cover the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society! Running for a staggering three hundred and sixty-six episodes, Bleach finished its anime run in 2012, leaving a number of fans wondering if we would ever revisit this unique world of Shinigami. Though a sequel series to Bleach hasn't been announced, plenty of fans are crossing their fingers that this Shonen series will one day return!

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared the printed announcement that this upcoming art exhibit for the legendary Shonen franchise will be arriving in winter of next year, hopefully coinciding with the release of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc anime adaptation for Bleach:

"BLEACH Art Exhibition" is officially scheduled for Winter 2021. #BLEACH20th pic.twitter.com/V6NiArHAwe — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) December 17, 2020

Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the creation of Bleach, with creator Tite Kubo truly having a big impact on the world of anime with this amazing series. The Exhibit itself will be unveiled at the Hikarie Hall next winter, celebrating the adventures of the Soul Society!

Will you be trying to check out this Bleach art exhibit when it lands in Japan next year? When do you think we'll see the anime return to finish the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shinigami!