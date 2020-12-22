Bleach Cosplay Unleashes The Fury of the Arrancar, Ulquiorra and Grimmjow

✖

Bleach returned earlier this year with an anime adaptation for the spin-off series of Burn The Witch, exploring a brand new side of the world of Soul Society, but fans are still clamoring to see the return of some of their favorite characters, as two cosplayers show with their unique takes on Ulquiorra and Grimmjow of the Arrancar. First introduced as the big threat following the "Soul Society Arc", these Hollow infused characters proved to be an insane challenge for Ichigo and his friends to take on while showing off their sleek designs and insane power levels along the way!

Though Burn The Witch didn't feature any of the main characters, the anime series is set to return by adapting the final story line of the manga with Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War Arc, which brings a close to the tale of Ichigo Kurosaki that was originally only available to experience in Bleach's manga. While neither Ulquiorra nor Grimmjow play a significant role in this final installment, definitely don't be surprised if we witness the Arrancar make a return appearance when the popular Shonen franchise makes its grand return to the world of anime at some point in the future!

Instagram Takepon666 shared these insane images of two Cosplayers who were able to translate the looks of two of the most memorable Arrancar to the real world in Ulquiorra and Grimmjow, who were the two primary antagonists that threatened Ichigo during this legendary arc of Bleach:

The Arrancar were unique in the world created by Tite Kubo, first and foremost because they began their existence as Hollows, but eventually found themselves gaining far more human appearances when they were able to tap into their powers similar to how members of the Soul Society had done so with their weapons in tow. Ulquiorra and Grimmjow were definitely two of the strongest members of this supernatural group, with the latter being far more animalistic and vicious than the cool-headed albino swordsman. Needless to say, Bleach fans would love to see these two make returns in the future of the franchise, should it continue.

What do you think of this amazing Cosplay for two of the strongest Arrancar? Do you think we'll ever see Bleach get a proper sequel down the road? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!